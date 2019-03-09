Kalank: Karan Johar CHANGES the release date of Alia Bhatt – Varun Dhawan’s period drama

Karan Johar’s ambitious period drama, Kalank, starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha was all set to screens on April 19 but well, this has changed now as the makers will release the movie on April 17. Simple reason for this change is that the makers want to capitalise on the Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday holidays along with the weekend. Also, they are a little wary of the major Hollywood movie The Avengers: Endgame releasing around the same time. They, therefore, want to make sure that Kalank gets a good window to run in the theatres. After all, Karan would not take any risk with this Abhishek Varman directorial owing to the fact that it is a big budget, highly anticipated movie which was first envisioned by late Yash Johar.

Dharma Productions unveiled looks of the lead characters over the last two days and it sent social media into a tizzy. Among many other things, another highlight of this flick is that Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt being paired opposite each other after decades! Karan has pulled a casting coup wifh this one multi starrer and left us asking for more.

Varun Dhawan, who is currently working on Street Dancer 3D, in London is going to make a dash to Mumbai just for a day to unveil the teaser. Alia Bhatt too is completely into the promotion of Kalank and Brahmastra.

Also Read FIRST LOOK: Karan Johar introduces the world of Kalank with serene glimpse of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt

More Pages: Kalank Box Office Collection