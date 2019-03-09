Bollywood Hungama
Here’s how much Akshay Kumar is getting PAID for his digital debut on Amazon

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amazon Prime has proudly superstar in their midst. Akshay Kumar has agreed to be the first Bollywood A-lister to hop on to the digital bandwagon. Apparently, his son Aarav had a big hand in Akshay’s decision. Aarav persuaded his dad to go digital.

The cheque also helped. Apparently, Akshay is being paid a staggering amount of over Rs 90 crore rupees to feature in the web series. Though no one  from  the production team  is willing to confirm that  figure, a  source  close  to  the project  admitted  on condition  of anonymity  that  Akshay’s  fee  was “in the  vicinity of over Rs 90 crore rupees,  if not more.”

“To begin with, Akshay was not keen to do a digital series. Amazon pursued him relentlessly. They hope to get in more Bollywood superstars,” says the source.

It seems like Salman Khan is also on the verge of signing up with Amazon.

Also Read: Women’s Day 2019: Akshay Kumar goes pink, pays an ode to woman empowerment

