comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 25.07.2023 | 12:57 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Satyaprem Ki Katha Adipurush OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Vicky Kaushal backs out of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again due to date clash with Chhava

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Vicky Kaushal backs out of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again due to date clash with Chhava

en Bollywood News Vicky Kaushal backs out of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again due to date clash with Chhava
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that the young star, Vicky Kaushal, riding high on the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is joining the Rohit Shetty cop universe. The actor had come on board to play a cop in the role of Ajay Devgn aka. Bajirao Singham's younger brother in the film. However, in the latest development, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Vicky Kaushal has taken a back seat from Singham Again.

Vicky Kaushal backs out of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again due to date clash with Chhava

"Vicky Kaushal was very keen to do a front-footed mass film for Rohit Shetty and had even decided on his look for Singham Again. However, the dates of shooting for Singham Again are clashing with the shooting dates of Chhava. He has a certain look from the period era in Chavva and that can't be replicated in a modern film like Singham Again. After making all attempts to set things up for Singham Again, he couldn't and informed his decision to Rohit Shetty. Being a thorough professional, Rohit too understood his plight," revealed a source close to the development to Bollywood Hungama.

The date issues popped up due to the combination date matter. "Rohit wanted to shoot with Ajay, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal together. While everyone has allotted their dates for October, Vicky was occupied with Chavva. It would have been difficult to take everyone's dates again for the shoot. Everyone is sad about missing out on this casting coup, but decided to move on for a probable collaboration in the future," the source told us further.

Meanwhile, Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in key roles.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal celebrates 8 years of Masaan; shares a still from the film

More Pages: Singham Again Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

With 18 days left for release, Akshay…

Jaya Bachchan urges government to address…

Sunny Leone to be honoured at IFFSA Canada…

Netflix acquires rights of Sriram Raghvan…

Sandeep Singh shelves film on Tipu Sultan;…

Anurag Thakur upset with CBFC over…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification