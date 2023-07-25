Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that the young star, Vicky Kaushal, riding high on the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is joining the Rohit Shetty cop universe. The actor had come on board to play a cop in the role of Ajay Devgn aka. Bajirao Singham's younger brother in the film. However, in the latest development, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Vicky Kaushal has taken a back seat from Singham Again.

Vicky Kaushal backs out of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again due to date clash with Chhava

"Vicky Kaushal was very keen to do a front-footed mass film for Rohit Shetty and had even decided on his look for Singham Again. However, the dates of shooting for Singham Again are clashing with the shooting dates of Chhava. He has a certain look from the period era in Chavva and that can't be replicated in a modern film like Singham Again. After making all attempts to set things up for Singham Again, he couldn't and informed his decision to Rohit Shetty. Being a thorough professional, Rohit too understood his plight," revealed a source close to the development to Bollywood Hungama.

The date issues popped up due to the combination date matter. "Rohit wanted to shoot with Ajay, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal together. While everyone has allotted their dates for October, Vicky was occupied with Chavva. It would have been difficult to take everyone's dates again for the shoot. Everyone is sad about missing out on this casting coup, but decided to move on for a probable collaboration in the future," the source told us further.

Meanwhile, Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in key roles.

