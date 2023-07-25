Jio Studios’ The Storyteller continues to earn international recognition during its festival run, by receiving the German Star of India 2023 for director Ananth Mahadevan in the category Audience Award at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart in Germany. The film received a warm reception, with a packed audience and appreciation during its recent screening at the festival where it was also the Closing Film.

The Storyteller wins the German Star of India 2023 Audience Award at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

The Storyteller is based on one of Satyajit Ray’s short stories. The film stars Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Naseeruddin Shah.

Ananth Mahadevan, the director of the movie, reacted at the achievement saying, “The unanimous acknowledgement of The Storyteller from Busan to Houston, London, IFFI, now Stuttgart and on to Melbourne next month is absolutely overwhelming. What has indeed been rewarding is the acceptance of understated performances and subtle storytelling that conforms to global cinema. When I set out to pay tribute to the Master (Satyajit Ray), I had set a very nervous foot forward. But the thought process and the effort to emulate Ray seem to have paid handsome dividends.”

Adil Hussain added, “I am extremely happy, specially because it’s an audience award. Critics awards I can understand that it is a very well-written, well-directed, acted and everyone has done a fantastic job and it’s a brilliantly cinema written by one of the legendary filmmakers of India – Satyajit Ray. When audience also gives us a thumbs up then it makes sense that it has done so well that in spite of the complexities of the story the audience is loving it, which is a great sign. I am very glad that we won the award.”

The Storyteller tells the story of a wealthy businessman who hires a storyteller to help get over his insomnia; turning more intriguing as twists are added to it. The original Bengali short story Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro is one among the series of stories written by Ray, based on the enigmatic character Tarini Khuro that he created.

Also Read: Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 nominations revealed: Darlings, Kantara, Agra, and more take the lead; check the list here

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.