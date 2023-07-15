Veteran Marathi and Hindi film actor Ravindra Mahajani was found dead yesterday in his rented apartment at Talegaon Dabhade, which is on the outskirts of Pune. He was 77. As per reports, Mahajani was staying in the rented apartment alone for about eight months.

Reports also stated that Mahajani’s neighbours contacted the police on Friday evening after they noticed a foul smell from his apartment. As the door was locked, the police had to break open the door. After entering the house, they found Mahajani’s dead body.

As per a report in Indian Express, the police suspect that the death might have occurred two or three days before the body was found. After informing the family of the deceased, the police sent the body for post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

Mahajani started acting in Marathi films from the mid-1970s after making his debut with V Shantaram’s Zunj (1975). Some of his other noteworthy films include Mumbaicha Fauzdar, Kalat Nakalat, Devta, Gondhalat Gondhal, Jeeva Sakha, Sarja, etc.

Mahajani also acted in some Bollywood movies. In fact, his very last appearance in a movie was in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat in 2019. The film also starred his son Gashmeer Mahajani, who is a noted actor in the Marathi arena since around a decade. The latter is also known for his Hindi TV show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

