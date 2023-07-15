comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 15.07.2023 | 1:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Satyaprem Ki Katha Adipurush OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Subhash Ghai to start shooting Salaakhen with Jackie Shroff in October

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Subhash Ghai to start shooting Salaakhen with Jackie Shroff in October

en Bollywood News Subhash Ghai to start shooting Salaakhen with Jackie Shroff in October
By Subhash K. Jha -

There has been a whole lot of buzz about director Subhash Ghai, who has been away from the scene for long, doing a sequel to his 1993 film Khal Nayak. All untrue, sadly.

Subhash Ghai to start shooting Salaakhen with Jackie Shroff in October

Subhash Ghai to start shooting Salaakhen with Jackie Shroff in October

So no reprise to Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’? “Not that I am aware of. I don’t think a sequel to Khal Nayak is possible after so long,” laughed the ever-affable Jackie Shroff, who played an upright cop named Ram Kumar in Khal Nayak.

Jackie confirms that his character in the film was based on Rama in the Ramayan while Sanjay Dutt played a variation on Ravana. Jackie said, “If you look at our cinema, fifty percent of it is based on the Ramayan. It is our most beloved story.”

While shooting down any possibility of a Khal Nayak sequel, Jackie lets out that he will be starting a new film Subhash Ghai soon. “It’s a film called Salaakhen. I think he wants to start it in October. Working with Subhash Ghai is like coming home,” said Jackie.

Jackie Shroff was seen in as many as five Bollywood films last year in the form of Om: The Battle Within, Atithi Bhooto Bhava, Phone Bhoot, Mili, and Life Is Good. He has a biggie coming up in the form of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, which stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role.

Also Read: 21 Years of Devdas: Jackie Shroff gives a shout-out to his character Chunnilal; says, “It will always remain close to my heart”

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Tamannaah Bhatia joins VLCC as Brand…

Alia Bhatt turns super-agent to headline…

Hansal Mehta slams authorities as he fell…

Crucial track in Kajol’s The Trial inspired…

Tiger Shroff and Crunchyroll announce…

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification