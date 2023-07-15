There has been a whole lot of buzz about director Subhash Ghai, who has been away from the scene for long, doing a sequel to his 1993 film Khal Nayak. All untrue, sadly.

Subhash Ghai to start shooting Salaakhen with Jackie Shroff in October

So no reprise to Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’? “Not that I am aware of. I don’t think a sequel to Khal Nayak is possible after so long,” laughed the ever-affable Jackie Shroff, who played an upright cop named Ram Kumar in Khal Nayak.

Jackie confirms that his character in the film was based on Rama in the Ramayan while Sanjay Dutt played a variation on Ravana. Jackie said, “If you look at our cinema, fifty percent of it is based on the Ramayan. It is our most beloved story.”

While shooting down any possibility of a Khal Nayak sequel, Jackie lets out that he will be starting a new film Subhash Ghai soon. “It’s a film called Salaakhen. I think he wants to start it in October. Working with Subhash Ghai is like coming home,” said Jackie.

Jackie Shroff was seen in as many as five Bollywood films last year in the form of Om: The Battle Within, Atithi Bhooto Bhava, Phone Bhoot, Mili, and Life Is Good. He has a biggie coming up in the form of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, which stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role.

