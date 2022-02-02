Veteran actor Ramesh Deo who has over the years featured in nearly 300 Bollywood film and around 190 Marathi films passed away earlier today. As per reports, Deo aged 93 suffered from a massive heart attack which led to his demise.

Deo, who made his Bollywood debut in 1962 with the Rajshree Productions venture Aarti, prior to this the veteran actor had feature in Marathi cinema with a cameo in the film Paatlaachi Por that released in 1951. Later, in 1956 Deo was seen in a negative role in the Marathi film Andhala Magto Ek Dola that was directed by Raja Paranjape.

While Ramesh Deo’s demise has certainly come as shock to the Marathi film industry the late actor is survived by his wife and noted actress Seema Deo and sons Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo.

Bollywood Hungama sends out its heart felt condolence to the veteran actor’s family and friends.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.