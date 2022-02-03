comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.02.2022 | 10:37 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

After Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan tests Covid positive; shooting of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani postponed again

Bollywood News
By - Subhash K. Jha

Jaya Bachchan who was spared the Covid19 virus when her entire family—her husband Amitabh, son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya—were infected in 2020 has got the virus.

After Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan tests Covid positive; shooting of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani postponed again

The project that gets most directly affected is Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani where Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan star in a pivotal role. The shooting of the next schedule in Delhi has been postponed.

Says a source, “The shooting schedule for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was to begin on 2 February and end on 14 February. First Shabana Azmi tested positive and now Jaya Bachchan. Karan has now called off the schedule. He doesn’t want to take a risk with the rest of the cast and crew.”

Like they say, Jaan Hai Toh Jahaan Hai.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, “I think it’s gonna be Karan Johar’s quirkiest and funniest film”

More Pages: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Veteran actor Ramesh Deo passes away at 93

Devoleena Bhattacharjee officially announces…

Neha Pendse to quit Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai

Morgan Freeman, Cole Hauser & Jaimie…

JJ Abrams to bring a limited series…

Anubhav Sinha’s political thriller Anek,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification