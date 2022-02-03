Jaya Bachchan who was spared the Covid19 virus when her entire family—her husband Amitabh, son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya—were infected in 2020 has got the virus.

The project that gets most directly affected is Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani where Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan star in a pivotal role. The shooting of the next schedule in Delhi has been postponed.

Says a source, “The shooting schedule for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was to begin on 2 February and end on 14 February. First Shabana Azmi tested positive and now Jaya Bachchan. Karan has now called off the schedule. He doesn’t want to take a risk with the rest of the cast and crew.”

Like they say, Jaan Hai Toh Jahaan Hai.

