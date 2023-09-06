Last month, we had reported that the couple had locked their wedding date and it is expected to be held on September 25 in Rajasthan.

Soon after a lavish engagement in Delhi, reports of Parineeti Chopra visiting Rajasthan along with Raghav Chadha had started doing the rounds. While it was earlier revealed that the much-in-love couple will be tying the knot in the picturesque venue, recently it is being reported that they have finally locked the venue and it is expected to be held in the beautiful The Leela Palace as well as the elegant The Oberoi Udaivillas in the city.

Venue of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s private but lavish wedding REVEALED!

Readers would be aware that Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is tying the knot with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. In the earlier reports, it was being said that the wedding of this couple will be held in a grand scale with accommodations being arranged for about 200 guests. Moreover, considering the association with Bollywood and Indian politics over 50 VVIP guests including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as well as Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann are expected to attend the wedding. Earlier it was revealed that Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas as well as her husband Nick Jonas will be flying down from the US to attend the ceremonies.

As per recent reports, the venue is expected to have extensive security and it is also being said that intelligence officers even went on to inspect the venue to ensure complete privacy for their guests.

As for the wedding rituals, we hear that the couple will be having pre-wedding festivities beginning on September 23 and will continue till September 24 and will include Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet.

In our earlier report, we had mentioned that the couple will also be hosting a grand reception in Delhi after their lavish but private wedding in Rajasthan. However, the dates of the post-wedding bash are yet to be revealed.

