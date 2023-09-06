comscore
Katrina Kaif launches another product with Kay Beauty, introduces new Lip Oil

Kay Beauty Lip Oil exemplifies Katrina's dedication to harmonizing glamour and skincare, effortlessly uniting beauty and self-care.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Katrina Kaif has once again demonstrated her prowess as a business icon and a prominent figure in the beauty industry, making significant waves. This time, she's making headlines by introducing her latest creation: lip oil, a valuable addition to her well-established beauty brand, Kay Beauty. Kay Beauty Lip Oil exemplifies Katrina's dedication to harmonizing glamour and skincare, effortlessly uniting beauty and self-care.

Featuring a lightweight formula, they provide lip hydration and impart a luxurious gloss. Infused with enriching oils, this lip oil revolutionizes lip care, staying true to the brand's ethos of #MakeupThatKares. Expressing her excitement, Katrina Kaif said, “I'm thrilled to introduce this product, especially as a Lip Oil enthusiast myself. Our Kay Kommunity is always at the heart of everything we do so we've heard your requests loud and clear and meticulously crafted the Kay Beauty Hydrating Lip Oil. Infused with a blend of oils, the formula not only adds the perfect glazed sheen but also works to nourish and protect my lips all day. I'm confident that our Lip Oil will become a favourite!”

Katrina Kaif's foray into the beauty industry reflects her commitment to enhancing self-confidence. Kay Beauty Lip Oil blends elegance and practicality, serving both beauty enthusiasts and those seeking effective lip care. In today's self-care era, this oil emphasizes holistic beauty, and Katrina's star status adds allure.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal admits feeling “odd” when initially getting attention from Katrina Kaif; says, “I had trouble coming to terms with that reality”

