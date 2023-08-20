Parineeti Chopra got engaged to the politician in New Delhi earlier this year, on May 13.

After a hush-hush engagement, it seems that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are expected to have a hush-hush marriage too. While earlier reports stated that the two of them are planning to tie the knot by the end of this year, recently it is being reported that Parineeti and Raghav have opted for a September wedding. If current reports are to be believed, it seems that the couple have locked the date as September 25 and they are expected to have a destination wedding just like Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas.

Parineeti Chopra to tie the knot with Raghav Chadha on September 25; report

A source was recently quoted in ETimes wherein the wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha was discussed, as the source said, “It will be a grand wedding. Parineeti is extremely tight-lipped about the festivities that will be held by the families. Her team has already started working out the details and her dates. She will plunge into her wedding prep in the first week of September." Reports suggest that the actress and her politician fiancé are keen on holding the wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, followed by a grand reception in Gurugram. In fact, soon after the couple got engaged in May, reports made the rounds that the two of them had visited the beautiful state, in search of their wedding venue.

When Parineeti Chopra was asked about her marriage with Raghav Chadha last time, the actress had maintained that they would lock a date once they complete their work commitments. The actress is currently shooting for The Great Indian Rescue alongside Akshay Kumar, in which she plays the role of Jaswant Singh Gill’s wife Nirdosh Gill.

As for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, the couple got engaged amidst the presence of friends and family in a beautiful earthy themed ceremony in Kapurthala House in Delhi.

