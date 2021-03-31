Bollywood Hungama

Venom: Let There Be Carnage once again delayed, to now release on September 24

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Venom 2 is once again seeing the release date change! Titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the sequel of the Tom Hardy starrer was supposed to release on September 17 instead of June 25 in order to avoid a clash with Fast And Furious 9. But, it seems like the makers have decided to push it a week further.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will now release in theatres on September 24. The first past released over in October in 2018.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is directed by Andy Serkis with Tom Hardy reprising his role. Michelle Williams will return with Woody Harrelson as villain Carnage.

ALSO READ: Venom: Let There Be Carnage pushed to September 17 to avoid clash with Fast And Furious 9

