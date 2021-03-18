Venom 2 is seeing a release date change! Titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the sequel of the Tom Hardy starrer will now hit the big screen on September 17 instead of June 25 in order to avoid a clash with F9.

As Universal Pictures moved the release date of Fast And Furious 9, Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios chose to avoid the clash.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is directed by Andy Serkis with Tom Hardy reprising his role. Michelle Williams will return with Woody Harrelson as villain Carnage.

ALSO READ: Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis wrap up Venom 2 production in London

