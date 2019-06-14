Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 14.06.2019 | 10:31 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

Vatsal Sheth joins Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Malang

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani are all set to star together in Mohit’s Suri’s next directorial Malang. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. And now, here’s some news that we have got! Actor Vatsal Sheth, who has acted in films like Tarzan, Nanhe Jaisalmer, Heroes and Hostel, has joined the ensemble cast of Malang.

Vatsal Sheth joins Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Malang

Vatsal Sheth is thrilled about the same. He says, “I am very excited to be the part of this film. It’s going to be an exciting ride.” Vatsal shared a picture on Instagram couple of days back with Aditya Roy Kapur. The shoot for it has already started in Mumbai.

Malang is set for Valentine’s Day, 14th February 2020 release. It is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn rings in his 49th birthday with Kajol, Nysa, Yug, Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta in Paris

More Pages: Malang Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

'Dilbar' sensation Nora Fatehi to share…

Bharat Box Office Collections – The Salman…

John Abraham takes up South star Ajith’s…

Box Office: Bharat Day 10 in overseas

Box Office: Bharat Day 9 in overseas

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series is all set to…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification