Producer Sandeep Singh’s directorial debut Safed is all set to stream on ZEE5 from December 29, 2023. Starring Abhay Verma and Meera Chopra, the film throws light into the dark world of a widow and a eunuch who, isolated and abandoned by society, finding solace in each other. The film is shot against the rustic background of Banaras. The makers have also released the film’s poster and actors’ individual posters on the occasion.

Speaking about Safed and his experience, Abhay Verma said, “When I look at the poster, I can’t believe the transformation I went through. Had I to do the same thing again today, I wonder whether I would be able to do it. This is a once in a lifetime role. It took a lot of courage to walk the unconventional path and the unveiling of the posters now gives me a sense of fulfilment. I feel proud to have done this role. Sandeep sir’s conviction that only I could play this character fuelled the fire in me.”

Meera Chopra added, “I hope Safed opens doors of acceptance and makes the society have a mature outlook. Keeping the role that I’m playing in mind, I have kept my look as realistic as possible not only in the film, but also in the posters.”

Sandeep Singh said, “With the unveiling of our poster, I would like my film Safed to be an eye opener to what we shove under the carpet. What makes Safed different is the story which has never been seen before. I am hoping the posters will intrigue the people to watch the film.”

He added, “The music is the lifeline of my film. Every note reflects an emotion and syncs with the main characters of my film.”

The first look of Safed was unveiled by music maestro AR Rehman at the Cannes Film Festival.

Directed and produced by Sandeep Singh, Safed is presented by Legend Studios, Anand Pandit and Ajay Harinath Singh.

