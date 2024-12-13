comscore
Allu Arjun remanded to 14-day custody by Telangana High Court in Hyderabad stampede case

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Allu Arjun remanded to 14-day custody by Telangana High Court in Hyderabad stampede case

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The Telangana High Court has remanded Allu Arjun, the lead star of Pushpa 2: The Rule, to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a tragic stampede incident that resulted in the death of a woman at a Hyderabad theatre. The actor had earlier moved the court seeking dismissal of the criminal case filed against him, arguing that he was not directly involved in the incident.

Case Background

The stampede occurred during the release of Allu Arjun’s film, leading to the tragic death of Revathi, a resident of Hyderabad. Following the incident, Revathi’s husband, Bhaskar, filed a case, which has since gained significant public attention. However, Bhaskar has now expressed his willingness to withdraw the case, stating, “Allu Arjun has nothing to do with the stampede in which my wife passed away.”

Judicial Developments

Despite Bhaskar’s statement, the Telangana High Court has placed Allu Arjun in 14-day judicial custody. Reports indicate that the actor was taken to the Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad for questioning before the court’s decision. The hiring process for legal and procedural formalities is currently underway, ensuring the investigation proceeds appropriately.

This remains a developing story, and further updates on the case and Allu Arjun’s legal journey are awaited.

Also Read: CONFIRMED! Allu Arjun arrested in Sandhya Theatre stampede case, moves High Court for urgent hearing

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

