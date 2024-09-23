comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment file complaint against Ali Abbas Zafar over alleged fund misappropriation

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment file complaint against Ali Abbas Zafar over alleged fund misappropriation

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment have taken legal action against filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, accusing him of misappropriating funds during the production of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The Bhagnanis, prominent figures in the Indian film industry, filed the complaint at Bandra Police Station on September 3, 2024. According to the complaint, Zafar allegedly siphoned off subsidy funds provided by Abu Dhabi authorities for the film shoot.

Allegations of Fund Misappropriation

The core of the complaint centers on Ali Abbas Zafar's alleged misuse of subsidies received from Abu Dhabi authorities during the production of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The Bhagnanis claim that the funds, which were meant to support the film’s production, were diverted by Zafar for personal or unauthorized use. This allegation has sparked concern within the industry, particularly as Pooja Entertainment is a major player in Bollywood, known for delivering high-budget films.

Non-Payment Reports Circulating

Reports about non-payment by the producers have been circulating since the complaint was filed. According to sources, these reports began spreading shortly after the official filing at the Bandra Police Station. While no immediate action has been taken, it is expected that Zafar will be summoned for questioning in the coming days as the police investigate the matter further.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was rejected by the audience and critics alike. Ali Abbas Zafar has not made a successful film after moving out of YRF. He is yet to make a successful film after going independent.

Also Read: Ali Abbas Zafar files complaint against Vashu Bhagnani over non-payment of Rs 7.30 crores fee for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Report

More Pages: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection , Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Movie Review

