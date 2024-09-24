The ongoing rivalry between Mumbai and Delhi serves as an engaging backdrop for this series.

Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives season 3 set to premiere on October 18 on Netflix; Kalyani Saha Chawla, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Shalini Passi join the show

On October 18, get ready for the much-anticipated return of your favourite ensemble to Netflix, bringing along a fresh twist! The series featuring Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh is set to launch its latest chapter, titled Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives. This season promises an exciting mix with new faces joining the established crew.

Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives season 3 set to premiere on October 18 on Netflix; Kalyani Saha Chawla, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Shalini Passi join the show

Joining the ranks are notable personalities Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, a figure of Bollywood lineage, alongside fashionista and philanthropist Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla. Together, they are poised to shake things up in this dazzling showdown. The dynamics are sure to change as these three women from the capital take the spotlight, adding a new layer of excitement and competition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Viewers can expect a thrilling exploration of contrasting lifestyles and personalities as the seasoned Bollywood wives face off against their newcomers. The ongoing rivalry between Mumbai and Delhi serves as an engaging backdrop for this series. As the original ladies of Bollywood come face to face with their counterparts from the north, the age-old debate of which city reigns supreme takes center stage. Audiences will witness not just a battle of glamour, but also a clash of ideals, experiences, and perspectives.

The new season promises to be anything but dull, featuring lively exchanges, unexpected alliances, and, of course, plenty of stylish outfits that reflect each woman's unique personality.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.