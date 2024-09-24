comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 24.09.2024 | 11:41 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Yudhra Stree 2 Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives season 3 set to premiere on October 18 on Netflix; Kalyani Saha Chawla, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Shalini Passi join the show

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives season 3 set to premiere on October 18 on Netflix; Kalyani Saha Chawla, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Shalini Passi join the show

en Bollywood News Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives season 3 set to premiere on October 18 on Netflix; Kalyani Saha Chawla, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Shalini Passi join the show

The ongoing rivalry between Mumbai and Delhi serves as an engaging backdrop for this series.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

On October 18, get ready for the much-anticipated return of your favourite ensemble to Netflix, bringing along a fresh twist! The series featuring Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh is set to launch its latest chapter, titled Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives. This season promises an exciting mix with new faces joining the established crew.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives season 3 set to premiere on October 18 on Netflix; Kalyani Saha Chawla, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Shalini Passi join the show

Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives season 3 set to premiere on October 18 on Netflix; Kalyani Saha Chawla, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Shalini Passi join the show

Joining the ranks are notable personalities Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, a figure of Bollywood lineage, alongside fashionista and philanthropist Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla. Together, they are poised to shake things up in this dazzling showdown. The dynamics are sure to change as these three women from the capital take the spotlight, adding a new layer of excitement and competition.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Viewers can expect a thrilling exploration of contrasting lifestyles and personalities as the seasoned Bollywood wives face off against their newcomers. The ongoing rivalry between Mumbai and Delhi serves as an engaging backdrop for this series. As the original ladies of Bollywood come face to face with their counterparts from the north, the age-old debate of which city reigns supreme takes center stage. Audiences will witness not just a battle of glamour, but also a clash of ideals, experiences, and perspectives.

The new season promises to be anything but dull, featuring lively exchanges, unexpected alliances, and, of course, plenty of stylish outfits that reflect each woman's unique personality.

ALSO READ: Maheep Kapoor opens up about Sanjay Kapoor’s extra-marital affairs; says, “I think he has dated so many women”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja…

Nora Fatehi teams up with Nigerian singer…

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's Jigra trailer…

Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to…

Prajakta Koli to speak at Climate Week 2024…

Kiran Rao REACTS as Laapataa Ladies becomes…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification