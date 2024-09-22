Trouble is mounting for producer Vashu Bhagnani and his production house, Pooja Entertainment. A new controversy has surfaced after being accused of failing to pay several crew members. Director Ali Abbas Zafar has accused Bhagnani of not paying him Rs 7.30 crores, his fee for directing the 2024 action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film, which starred Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, was made on a massive Rs 350 crores budget but performed poorly, earning only around Rs 100 crores at the box office.

Ali Abbas Zafar Files Complaint Against Pooja Entertainment

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, Ali Abbas Zafar has filed a formal complaint with the Directors’ Association, claiming that Pooja Entertainment has not paid him the Rs 7.30 crores fee for his work on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The complaint was submitted to the Directors’ Association, which sent a letter to the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) on July 31, 2024, asking them to intervene in the matter.

Following this, FWICE shot a letter to Vashu Bhagnani, seeking an explanation for the unpaid dues. However, Pooja Entertainment has denied Zafar’s claims, stating, "The dues claimed do not constitute a legitimate claim and are liable to various set-offs, as informed to us by BMCM Films Ltd."

FWICE Steps in, Zafar Asked to Provide Evidence

FWICE has now requested that Ali Abbas Zafar submit proof supporting his claim of unpaid dues. Despite the escalating issue, Zafar has chosen to remain silent in public and has refrained from making any statements to the media. According to the report, the Tiger Zinda Hai director is concerned that speaking out might delay the resolution and payment further.

Pooja Entertainment Faces Financial Challenges

This is not the first time Vashu Bhagnani’s production house has faced financial trouble. Earlier, FWICE president BN Tiwari revealed that Pooja Entertainment owed more than Rs 65 lakh to crew members for their work on three films: Mission Raniganj, Ganapath, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The non-payment of crew members has added to the mounting problems for the production house.

As of now, Ali Abbas Zafar’s demand for payment remains unresolved, with Pooja Entertainment continuing to deny the legitimacy of the claim. With FWICE stepping in, it remains to be seen whether Zafar will receive the dues he is seeking.

