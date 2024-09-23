Bollywood’s dancing sensation and actress, Nora Fatehi, is set to collaborate with Nigerian singer CKay for an exciting new track. Nora, known for her dynamic performances and global appeal, announced on Instagram, creating anticipation among her fans.

On Monday, Nora Fatehi shared a post on her Instagram account, teasing her upcoming collaboration with CKay. The post included a brief note: "Up Next…Ckay X Nora Fatehi...Stay tuned." This announcement has sparked curiosity among fans of both artists. The song is scheduled for release next week, and fans are already speculating about the creative synergy between Nora's dance expertise and CKay's distinct Afrobeat and pop sound.

While fans eagerly await the new song, Nora Fatehi continues to celebrate the success of her previous hits. Earlier this month, she shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video of her iconic song ‘Manike’ from the film Thank God (2022), celebrating its two-year anniversary. Nora's post included throwback footage from the shoot, with her caption reading, "2 years of Manike. Iconic," paired with a white heart emoji.

Known for her electrifying dance performances in hit songs such as ‘Dilbar,’ ‘Garmi,’ ‘Saki Saki,’ and ‘Manike,’ Nora continues to be a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment industry. Her recent appearances include films like Crakk and Madgaon Express, and she is set to star in the upcoming film Matka, a crime drama set in the mid-20th century.

