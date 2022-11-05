comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.11.2022 | 12:32 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ram Setu Thank God PhoneBhoot Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai
follow us on

Varun Dhawan talks about suffering from vestibular hypofunction; says, We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why

Bollywood News

Varun Dhawan, during a recent interaction, revealed about how he pressurized himself to work harder post pandemic and ended up with vestibular hypofunction.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release Bhediya. was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo which was appreciated by the audience. But during the pandemic, the actor had Coolie No. 1 which released on OTT and failed to make a mark. Talking about how pandemic impacted people and how many started to push themselves to work harder once everything went back to normal, Varun Dhawan spoke about it at the Indian Today Mumbai Conclave 2022. The actor, in a statement, also revealed that he suffered from vestibular hypofunction.

Varun Dhawan talks about suffering from vestibular hypofunction; says, We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why

Varun Dhawan talks about suffering from vestibular hypofunction; says, We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why

During the media interaction, Varun Dhawan opened up about the intense competition and how he was pushing himself to work harder with each project. He said, “The minute we opened doors, don’t you think we went back to the same rat race? How many people here can say that they have changed? I see people working even harder! In fact, I started pushing so much harder with my film JugJugg Jeeyo, it felt like I was running for an election. I don’t know why, but I put so much pressure on myself."

He went on to add, "Recently, I just shut down. I didn’t know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, where basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard! We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose why we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs.”

In vestibular hypofunction, the balance part of the inner ear does not work properly and this can occur on one or on both sides of the head.

Coming to Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya, the film is a horror/creature comedy and features him in the role of a werewolf. It also stars Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal, among others and is slated to release on November 25. Directed by Amar Kaushik, it is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

Also ReadJanhvi Kapoor says Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan brought out a side in her she never knew existed

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Priyanka Chopra talks about Jee Le Zaraa…

Varun Dhawan talks about suffering from…

Queen of Tears: Kim Soo Hyun in talks for…

Meenakshi Seshadri complains about Damini…

ZEE5 announces the release of Nana Patekar,…

Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Singh Vig loses his…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification