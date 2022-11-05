Varun Dhawan, during a recent interaction, revealed about how he pressurized himself to work harder post pandemic and ended up with vestibular hypofunction.

Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release Bhediya. was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo which was appreciated by the audience. But during the pandemic, the actor had Coolie No. 1 which released on OTT and failed to make a mark. Talking about how pandemic impacted people and how many started to push themselves to work harder once everything went back to normal, Varun Dhawan spoke about it at the Indian Today Mumbai Conclave 2022. The actor, in a statement, also revealed that he suffered from vestibular hypofunction.

Varun Dhawan talks about suffering from vestibular hypofunction; says, We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why

During the media interaction, Varun Dhawan opened up about the intense competition and how he was pushing himself to work harder with each project. He said, “The minute we opened doors, don’t you think we went back to the same rat race? How many people here can say that they have changed? I see people working even harder! In fact, I started pushing so much harder with my film JugJugg Jeeyo, it felt like I was running for an election. I don’t know why, but I put so much pressure on myself."

He went on to add, "Recently, I just shut down. I didn’t know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, where basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard! We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose why we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs.”

In vestibular hypofunction, the balance part of the inner ear does not work properly and this can occur on one or on both sides of the head.

Coming to Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya, the film is a horror/creature comedy and features him in the role of a werewolf. It also stars Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal, among others and is slated to release on November 25. Directed by Amar Kaushik, it is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

