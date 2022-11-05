Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in India for brand endorsements. But her arrival had sparked several speculations about the actress kicking off Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Recently during one of the interactions, Priyanka was seen discussing about the Farhan Akhtar venture with PTI where she not revealed details about how the film came into being but also spoke about when it is expected to go on floors. Interestingly, earlier during the promotions of PhoneBhoot, Katrina too was quizzed about this female-centric road trip drama.

Priyanka Chopra talks about Jee Le Zaraa going on floors with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif; says, “I wanted to do the film on the terms of women”

Katrina Kaif had earlier revealed that Jee Le Zaraa started with a phone call conversation with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Priyanka, too, spoke about how it all started with just a hearty chat with her friends. "I called up Alia and Katrina, this is before Farhan or anybody came (on board). I called the girls first. I was sitting at home and I wanted to do a Hindi movie. But I wanted it to be on the terms of women," she said.

It is also known that Priyanka Chopra is one of the most popular actresses who has showcased her ability to carry films on her shoulders solely many times. The actress has films like Fashion, Mary Kom, Saat Khoon Maaf, among others where she has been the lead. Talking about how the generation has changed when it comes to viewing female-centric films, Priyanka added, “My generation of actresses really opened the door for the next generation of actresses to be the faces on the posters, to be able to sell movies. So, I really wanted to bring together my friends and say ‘let's create a movie that will do well at the box office and it will be ours’. So, the stars aligned and we decided to do it. Hopefully, we will start shoot it next year."

Besides Jee Le Zaraa, Priyanka Chopra also has a few other interesting Hollywood-International projects in the pipeline including the ambitious Amazon Prime show Citadel which is a space sci-fi drama also starring Richard Madden.

