The post-Covid impact seems to be slowly fading away as films have been winning hearts at the box office. Having said that the humongous cost involved in movie-making continues to be a matter of concern for many and one of the main reasons, according to many filmmakers, is the exorbitant fees of the cast, especially male leads. In a recent heartfelt post shared by director-producer Sanjay Gupta, it seems that the filmmaker has addressed this issue, further asserting the need for change.

In the post, Sanjay Gupta not only opened up about the first week collection of the films but also compared the box office earnings of a film to the remuneration charged by ‘heroes’ aka A-list actors. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Sanjay Gupta wrote, “Box office first weekend multiplied by two is usually first week collection. Lifetime business of most films is less than the hero’s fees. This has to change!!!” Although we are unsure as to what prompted this post, it seems that the filmmaker has voiced a concern that could be resonated among many.

Box office first weekend multiplied by two is usually first week collection.

Lifetime business of most films is less than the hero’s fees.

This has to change!!! — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) February 10, 2024



Last year, Gupta had taken to social media to address a similar issue after people started flocking theatres in September, wherein he had shared a tweet stating that the theatres would be empty once again after the hoopla surrounding Jawan dies down. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer had garnered a thunderous response at the box office and prior to it, his first release of 2023, Pathaan too had witnessed similar love from the audience. Gupta had made the statement after many predicted that the response for Pathaan and Jawan is an indication of audiences returning to theatres yet again in large numbers after the pandemic.

