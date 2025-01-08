Varun Dhawan is expected to have purchased it on the seventh floor of an under-construction tower.

After many actors who recently invested in properties, new parents Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal too have joined the list as they have reportedly purchased a luxurious apartment in Mumbai's upscale Juhu locality for a whopping Rs 86.92 crores. The couple has acquired the 9,730 sq. ft. property located on the sixth and seventh floor of the under-construction tower, Twenty.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal invest in a luxurious duplex in Juhu worth Rs. 86.92 crores

The property was purchased from D'décor Exports Pvt Ltd, a home furnishings company. According to documents on IndexTap.com, the buyers paid a stamp duty of Rs 5.21 crore for the registration of the deal, which took place on December 3. Also, these documents have revealed that the deal was valued at Rs. 89,332 per sq.ft., making it one of the costliest transactions in the Juhu area. The purchase includes 8 dedicated car parking spaces, offering convenience alongside opulence.

Scheduled for completion in May 2025, TWENTY is an eight-storeyed landmark project by D'Decor Exports Private Limited, led by Managing Director Mr. Sanjay Arora. The purchase marks a significant investment for the celebrity couple in one of Mumbai's most sought-after neighbourhood. For the unversed, the Juhu locality is known for being a hub for Bollywood celebrities, directors, and producers, as well as industrialists and corporate leaders as it is an area known for its luxurious properties and high-end lifestyle.

Meanwhile, actor Varun Dhawan, known for his roles in films like Student of the Year and Badlapur, seems to be having a busy schedule with films being lined up for 2025. While he has been enjoying fatherhood after the arrival of his daughter Lara in June, the actor also has been wrapping up his work commitments. After receiving love for Baby John which was the last release of 2024, Varun will now look forward to the release of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari which marks his reunion with Janhvi Kapoor after Bawaal (2023). The actor also has his father’s rom-com Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Pooja Hegde, Border 2 with Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Dinesh Vijan’s supernatural universe film Bhediya 2 in the pipeline.

As for his latest investment, we hear that the couple is looking at making this new luxury apartment their primary residence in Mumbai.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Reflects on His Journey and Genre Choices in Baby John

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.