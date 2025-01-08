comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar expands Dharma Productions; enters film distribution business

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar expands Dharma Productions; enters film distribution business

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Karan Johar took a significant step in late 2024 by teaming up with Adar Poonawalla. The CEO of the Serum Institute of India picked up a 50% stake in Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment, for Rs 1000 crores and it was one of the major talking points of last year. And after this development, KJo is all set to take his business one level up - he’s all set to enter the film distribution business.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Until now, Dharma Productions had only produced films while a studio or major distributor would come on board to release these movies in cinemas. But now, Karan wants Dharma to be a complete studio, which would also release films in cinemas.”

The source continued, “Bhumika Tewari, who used to head distribution at Zee Studios, has joined Dharma Productions. She’ll be in charge of distributing in-house Dharma films. Karan has worked with her in the past for films made by Dharma and Zee like Good Newwz (2019), Kesari (2019) etc. She also has years of experience and is considered a big name in the distribution circuit. She has grand plans to ensure that films of Dharma Productions get the best possible release in cinemas across the country.”

An industry insider commented, “Karan Johar is following in the footsteps of Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films (YRF). They also have a distribution wing; in fact, YRF has made a huge name for themselves not just for producing but also distributing films. KJo wants to follow suit. It was on his mind for many years and now with Adar Poonawalla’s support, he’s finally realizing his dream.”

Meanwhile, the source also revealed, “Just like YRF also distributes films made by other banners, Dharma’s distribution wing is also expected to do the same.” However, it’s not clear when that would happen. Also, the sources are not aware if Dharma would distribute films only in India and whether they’d also have presence Overseas.

On the film front, Karan Johar is expected to begin 2025 with Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri followed by an untitled period legal drama, starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday.

Also Read: Karan Johar drops major appreciation post on Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan starrer Sky Force trailer

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

