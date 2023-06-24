Last week, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news that Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal will skip a release in cinemas and instead release directly on OTT, on Amazon Prime Video. As expected, the news spread like wildfire. And now Bollywood Hungama brings to you another exciting update regarding the film.

Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 27, 2023

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Bawaal will drop on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, July 27. The makers and the OTT giant were toying with a couple of dates and then finalized July 27 as the release date. They feel that this will give them sufficient time to effectively market the film. The team at Amazon are quite confident that Bawaal will get them huge viewership due to the casting and the plot.”

Bawaal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal (2016) and Chhichhore (2019) fame and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Earlier, the film was scheduled to be released in cinemas on October 6. On Monday, June 19, the makers and Amazon Prime Video dropped a poster which made it official that the film is indeed premiering directly on OTT. The poster also led to murmurs that it is a love story against the backdrop of World War 2.

Meanwhile, all eyes are now on the film’s trailer which is expected to be out in the first week of July, after the release of Sajid Nadiadwala’s theatrical film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

As per recent reports, Bawaal will have a premiere at Eiffel Tower in Paris, France in mid-July. The reports claim that Paris has an important part to play in the film and hence, the decision was taken to host the premiere in the French capital. The report further stated that apart from the film’s team, the premiere will also be attended by film buffs and French delegates.

