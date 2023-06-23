On Thursday, a report suggested that Farhan Akhtar has delayed his directorial, Jee Le Zaraa, as he will be focusing on his acting career with Aamir Khan Production, Campeones. The news was not taken well by the fans of Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra on social media as they have been awaiting the union of the three superstars. Bollywood Hungama has got the REAL reason why Jee Le Zaraa has been put on the back burner.

A source close to the development informed Bollywood Hungama, "Priyanka Chopra was not able to commit the dates to shoot in 2023 due to her Hollywood commitments and asked Farhan if they could shoot for Jee Le Zaraa in 2024. While Farhan was fine with it, Alia Bhatt is already committed to shooting for Ramayana and Baiju Bawra in 2024. Given that the two films are going to be taxing, she couldn't align her date for next year. When nothing fell in place, Farhan decided to delay the film until the right time," the source told us.

Farhan also tried to recast the film (we will be bringing details soon) but things just didn't fall in place. After all the efforts, even Katrina was concerned as she is planning multiple things professionally and personally too. "Much like Alia, Katrina also had plans in life and after a point was not able to commit to shoot for the film much in advance. The dates kept getting changed and finally, Farhan had no option but put it on the back burner. At this point of time, Jee Le Zaraa is not happening, at least with the same cast and we need to see if the makers revamp it at a later stage," the source told us further.

Jee Le Zaraa was touted to be the female equivalent of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, but it seems we may have to wait more for this to become a reality.

