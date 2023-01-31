Nitesh Tiwari opened up on the reason behind pushing the release date of his next, which was to release in April 2023.

Varun Dhawan fans have been eagerly waiting to see the actor on the big screen and Bawaal added to anticipation as it was bringing together VD and Janhvi Kapoor for the first time on the big screen. However, it seems that they have to wait a little more since the latest update on that front is that the film is witnessing a few delays due to technical issues. Sources close to the film claimed that the Sajid Nadiadwala production may be pushed further because Nitesh Tiwari and the team of the film are keen on using a special kind of technology for the film.

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal postponed due to VFX and technical requirements

Sources claim that the filmmakers are quite ambitious about the onscreen presentation of Bawaal and hence are even shooting it using a special technology in Poland. Confirming the same, the director Nitesh Tiwari explained that in order to maintain the quality of the film, they decided to postpone its release, instead of compromising on the effects. He said, “The visual finesse we want to achieve on these sequences will need more time than we expected. We don’t want to cut short at anything because our purpose is to bring nothing but the best version of our vision to our viewers.”

Readers would be aware that Bawaal was extensively shot in Poland wherein Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were constantly seen sharing photos and videos on social media, giving a glimpse of the picturesque locations they shot the film in.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film was expected to release on April 7, 2023. However, owing to the latest developments, while the release is pushed further, the makers are yet to make an announcement about the new release date of the film.

