In what can be termed as one of the most landmark cinematic achievements in recent times, the much acclaimed and celebrated Hollywood director, Tarsem Singh, recently shot his first feature film in India. The said film, which Tarsem has shot in India, is based on a true story. Titled Dear Jassi, the movie has been shot by the celebrated Hollywood cinematographer Brendan Galvin known for films like Immortals, Self/Less, Rambo: Last Blood, The In Between, Plane.

T-Series and Hollywood filmmaker Tarsem Singh join hands for Dear Jassi

Dear Jassi is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Wakaoo Films by Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Sanjay Grover’s Creative Strokes Group and Tarsem Singh himself. It has been scripted by Amit Rai who is also the writer and director of Oh My God 2. Talking about how the subject of the film has always been close to him, Tarsem said, “It’s my passion project. And I believe this is the right time for the world to see it. Such a strong story needs to be told.”

Tarsem believes it was the correct synergy that made the film possible. “I had a great set of producers partnering with me on this film.” Bhushan Kumar of T-Series is immensely happy with the experience. “This is our first foray into mainstream international cinema and we are thrilled with the experience.”

Vipul D Shah of Wakaoo Films continued, “Tarsem is a maestro and it was indeed magical to watch him weave his magic on set.” Ashwin Varde added, “It’s an extraordinary subject helmed by an extraordinary director; the world is going to be stunned.” Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films stated, “Tarsem is a class apart. His passion and dedication to the craft is unparalleled; his vision is spectacular.”

“Having made films at MGM Studios; producing my first film with a director like Tarsem whom I love and to partner with visionary producers like T-Series and Wakaoo Films is truly very exciting,” concluded Sanjay Grover (former Executive & Producer, MGM Studios, LA) of Creative Strokes Group.

Dear Jassi was shot across Punjab over a span of 50 days and the last schedule of 2 weeks will be shot in Canada very soon. The film’s crew consists of an eclectic mix of top Indian and international names with the post-production happening in Montreal, Canada. It is expected to see an huge worldwide release in mid-2023.

As for Tarsem Singh, the filmmaker is known for some most notable movies in Hollywood that include The Cell starring Jennifer Lopez, Lee Pace starrer The Fall, Henry Cavill, Frieda Pinto starrer Immortals, Mirror Mirror starring Julia Roberts and Self/Less starring Ryan Reynolds, and Ben Kingsley.

