Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan have so far teamed up on Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan has had a successful outing with Varun Dhawan in not one but two films from the Dulhania franchise – Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Now, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Shashank and Varun are all set to create a hattrick.

SCOOP: Varun Dhawan to team up with Shashank Khaitan for the 3rd time

The filmmaker-actor duo has joined hands for a film which will be a love story, which is yet untitled. It is not known yet whether this is the 3rd film in the Dulhania franchise. As per our knowledge, there will be a grand announcement of the movie and its title tomorrow. The makers might also reveal the leading lady for the movie.

The last time Shashank Khaitan donned the director’s hat was for the film Govinda Naam Mera, which released directly on OTT in 2022. It starred Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles.

Varun’s next release is the highly anticipated Baby John, which was earlier tentatively titled VD 18. The movie is produced by the Jawan filmmaker Atlee Kumar, and it is directed by Kalees. Baby John will be the first time that Varun will be seen in a masala action film. The movie is all set to release on May 31.

Also Read: 9 years of Badlapur: 5 reasons why the Varun Dhawan starrer worked

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.