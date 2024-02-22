Agastya Nanda joined the Bachchan female trio in What The Hell Navya where he opened about his experience of growing up with strong women.

From parenthood to love life, the podcast kicked off by entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda, who is also the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, has successfully reached the third season, which aims at getting three generations together. Tracing changes through generations, the podcast features Navya’s grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan. The teaser of the upcoming fourth episode of the show, is also expected to feature Agastya Nanda, who recently made his Bollywood debut.

Agastya Nanda describes Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda as ‘watered down versions of each other’ in the new podcast episode

While the teaser does showcase how the women of the family are talking about Agastya Nanda and gives us a sneak peek into his real-life camaraderie with the trio, it also showcases the immense respect the budding actor has for the women in the family. In fact, talking about growing in a household with such strong women, Agastya was seen saying in the teaser, "I have grown up surrounded by very strong, opinionated women And you all are a watered-down version of each other”. He went on to point at Jaya Bachchan adding, “Nani is at the top” and continued showing how his mother and Navya are aligned as per their age and generation in this hierarchy. “But I understand that you all share the same essence,” he concluded.

Navya Naveli Nanda, who refrains from Bollywood and has been following the footsteps of her father by pursuing her passion for business, kicked off What The Hell Navya a couple of years ago, wherein for the first time ever, fans got to witness the three generations of Bachchan women discussing a wide range of subjects and concepts and sharing their opinions.

On the other hand, her brother and Shweta’s son Agastya Nanda is a passionate actor and made his big Bollywood debut alongside Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The actor has also bagged his second film with Sriram Raghavan titled Ikkis, co-starring Dharmendra, which is a biopic based on Arun Khetrapal.

Also Read: Navya Naveli Nanda unveils Amitabh Bachchan’s hair preference on podcast; says, “He doesn’t like it when any of us cut our hair”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.