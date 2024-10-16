comscore
Last Updated 16.10.2024 | 10:30 PM IST

Varun Dhawan to begin Goa shoot for David Dhawan's rom-com in November: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Varun Dhawan to begin Goa shoot for David Dhawan's rom-com in November: Report

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Varun Dhawan is all set to kick off the second schedule of his father, David Dhawan’s upcoming romantic comedy, tentatively titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. After wrapping up his promotional duties for the Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny, Varun will turn his focus back to the much-anticipated project, which also stars Mrunal Thakur.

Varun Dhawan's Busy Year Continues

The actor has had a packed year so far. Having recently finished a major portion of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari directed by Shashank Khaitan, Varun swiftly moved on to promoting Citadel: Honey Bunny. But come November, the actor has reserved time to work on his father’s film. According to sources, the second schedule of the film will commence on November 6 in Goa.

A report by Mid-Day quoted a source revealing, “The second leg will begin in Goa on November 6. By then, Varun would have wrapped his promotion commitments for the Prime Video series.”

Goa, Mumbai, and Beyond: Filming Plans for the Romantic Comedy

After wrapping up the Goa schedule, David Dhawan has planned a month-long shoot in Mumbai. A set will be constructed at Mehboob Studios, where filming will take place until mid-December. This will be followed by an international shoot early next year, though the details for the foreign schedule are yet to be confirmed.

This romantic comedy marks the fourth time Varun Dhawan is collaborating with his father, after the successes of Main Tera Hero (2014), Judwaa 2 (2017), and Coolie No 1 (2020).

Also Read: Citadel – Honey, Bunny Trailer Launch: Varun Dhawan describes Citadel from the 90s; says, “We didn’t have all the crazy gadgets that are available today”

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

