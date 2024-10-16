Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh recently suffered a serious back injury during a workout session. The incident has left the actress on bed rest as she recuperates from the strain.

According to a report by IANS, Rakul’s injury occurred while performing an 80 kg deadlift without a supportive belt, leading to a severe muscle spasm. "Rakul has been on bed rest for the last few days, and the situation has been quite scary. It all started on the morning of October 5, when Rakul was doing her workout. She did an 80 kg deadlift without wearing a belt, which resulted in a spasm on her back," the source revealed. Despite the initial injury, Rakul continued her exercise routine, which worsened her condition.

Rakul Preet Singh Continues Work Despite Injury

In spite of the pain, the actress chose to keep shooting for her upcoming film De De Pyaar De 2, taking muscle relaxants to fulfil her professional commitments. For two consecutive days, Rakul pushed through the pain but eventually sought medical attention after three days of discomfort. "She continued to shoot for De De Pyaar De 2, taking a muscle relaxant in order to fulfil her commitment," the source shared. After consulting with physiotherapists, the pain would subside temporarily but return within a few hours.

The situation took a turn for the worse on October 10, just an hour before her birthday celebration. "On October 10, an hour before her birthday party, she went through the worst situation. Her L4, L5, and S1 nerves got jammed. Soon after, her blood pressure dropped, and she broke into a sweat. She had to be put on bed rest immediately," the source added.

Rakul is currently recovering from the injury, but her recovery process is gradual. “It's been five days now, and while she is recovering, it is slow and steady. Rakul is someone who always pushes her body, and instead of resting, she continues shooting, which results in this drastic situation. But this is a lesson learned, and hopefully, she will recover soon," the source concluded.

