Vineet Kumar Singh, Anuja Sathe, and Manoj Joshi lead political thriller Match Fixing, set for November 15 release

Vineet Kumar Singh, Anuja Sathe, and Manoj Joshi lead political thriller Match Fixing, set for November 15 release

Inspired by real events, Match Fixing uncovers a series of blasts and terror attacks that were orchestrated by a ruling political regime to implicate key opposition figures.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Directed by Kedaar Gaekwad, the eagerly awaited political thriller Match Fixing is slated to hit theatres on November 15. To mark the occasion, the makers have unveiled an intriguing motion poster.

Starring Vineet Kumar Singh, known for his powerful performances, alongside Anuja Sathe and Manoj Joshi, the film features a script crafted by Anuj S. Mehta. Produced by Pallavi Gurjar under Artarena Creations Private Limited, Match Fixing draws its inspiration from Kanwar Khatana’s provocative book, "The Game Behind Saffron Terror."

The narrative delves into the shadowy realm of political conspiracies and alleged collusion between the intelligence agencies of India and Pakistan. Inspired by real events, Match Fixing uncovers a series of blasts and terror attacks that, according to the book, were orchestrated by a ruling political regime to implicate key opposition figures.

With its release date set for November 15, Match Fixing promises to captivate audiences interested in political thrillers, particularly those fascinated by the intricate dynamics between India and Pakistan.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vineet Kumar Singh STUNNED with the response to Superboys Of Malegaon at TIFF: 2600 people saw the film; they were crying in the end; also says Mukkabaaz ki RE-RELEASE bahut bada fark daal sakti hai

