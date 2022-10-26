Rahul Navlani is the primary suspect in Vaishali Takker’s suicide case as the late actress accused him of mental torture in her suicide note.

The name of TV actress Vaishali Takker hit the headlines after she was found dead in her apartment. While the investigation is still underway, a few of her loved ones are coming forward and revealing shocking details related to her death. Recently, Vaishali’s co-star Nishant Singh Malkani has also broken his silence.

Vaishali Takker suicide case: Rahul Navlani blackmailed to leak her intimate pictures, reveals Nishant Singh Malkani

Nishant revealed that the late actress’s ex-boyfriend Rahul Navlani had threatened her to leak their private pictures. He also mentioned that Vaishali was in depression and she took the psychiatrist's help to come out of it. In a conversation with ETimes, Nishant said, “Rahul was not letting her move on. She was in a depression. She had consulted a psychiatrist.”

Elaborating, Malkani said, “I now realise the magnitude of her problem, when I get to hear things such as Rahul wanting to show their intimate pictures to her to-be husband. Intimacy happens if you are in a relationship, but that does not mean that you threaten to share those moments with anybody else if you break up.”

The Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor went on to reveal, “It was a very toxic relationship. She used to cry so much on the set so many times, kabhi kabhi acting bhi nahi kar pati thi because she was under so much stress and trauma. I used to tell her to ignore him and move on.”

For the unversed, Vaishali Takkar was found dead at her residence in Indore on October 16. The actress left a suicide note accusing Rahul and his wife Disha of mentally harassing her. Rahul was arrested near Indore on October 19 and is currently in police custody.

Vaishali had made her debut with Star Plus’ daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later on, she was seen playing significant characters in various TV shows, such as Sasural Simar Ka, Super Sisters, and Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, among others.

Also Read: Anjum Fakih talks about being ‘the vamp’ of Indian television; reveals, “My character was about to turn negative within 3 months of Kundali Bhagya”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.