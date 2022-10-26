Tiger Shroff was last seen on the big screen in the film Heropanti 2. While the film did not perform as expected at the box office, Tiger quickly moved to his next. In fact, the actor has been busy working on Ganapath which is slated to hit screens in December this year. Well, now we hear that Tiger has been roped in for a new project that will be helmed by the Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti.

Tiger Shroff roped in for Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti’s next?

As per a report by Peeping Moon, the yet-untitled venture will be an emotional action drama, shot extensively in the UK. Directed by Jagan Shakti the venture is apparently being bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment. Interestingly, this will be Bhagnani and Tiger’s second venture together post the Vikas Bahl directorial Ganapath. As for the new project, the makers of the film are said to be in talks with Tiger to arrange his dates, post which the final paperwork for the film will be processed. However, it remains unclear whether the film is the same one that was to feature Akshay Kumar but was later shelved, or whether this venture is a totally different film.

As for Tiger, the young actor is busy with his buddy film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, following which he will be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Rambo remake.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor paired with Tiger in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, no love interest for Akshay Kumar

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.