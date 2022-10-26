Ira Khan recently announced her engagement with Nupur Shikhare. She celebrated a low-key but fun Diwali with fiancé Nupur Shikhare, their friends and the latter’s family. Away from all the glitzy parties and glamorous events in tinsel town, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan decided to celebrate the festival with her husband-to-be and his family. The star kid, who has always stayed away from the limelight, dressed in quintessential Indian attire as they clicked photographs and posted on their respective social media handle.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan celebrates Diwali with fiancé Nupur Shikhare and his family; see pics

While Ira's fiancé Nupur shined in a yellow kurta, Ira Khan opted for a traditional Kerala saree, which is an off-white saree with a golden border. Ira posted a series of their couple photos along with some fun moments with their friends, as well as a few picture perfect moments with Nupur’s mother. She also posted photos of her enjoying some delicacies of the season. On the other hand, Nupur shared some more images from their Diwali shenanigans on his social media too.

Fans couldn’t stop wishing the couple on the special occasion as it was their first Diwali post their engagement. Readers would be aware that last month, Ira Khan shared a video of Nupur going down on one knee during a triathlon and proposing to her.

For the unversed, Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer and has been dating Aamir Khan’s daughter for the past two years. The two have never been hush-hush about their relationship and they have always shared about their romance and love on social media.

