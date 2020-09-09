Emmbros Overseas - one of the fastest-growing Indian company in the Beauty and HPC (Health & Personal Care) category is delighted to announce the signing of Bollywood star, Vaani Kapoor as brand ambassador for St.Botanica. As part of the association, the vivacious&beautiful Vaani will endorse St.Botanica’s skincare range (serums, face cleansers, masks, scrubs, creams, etc.) and be featured in a series of campaigns across digital and social media platforms. With this move, St.Botanica will strengthen its appeal amongst millennials and the aspirational young patrons.

St.Botanica is a premium beauty & wellness brand offering plant-based, sustainable, and paraben-free formulations across consumer verticals for skin and hair. It specializes in developing innovative products and perfecting the art of skin and hair care by using the endowment of science to bring out the best from ethically sourced ingredients that are natural, safe, and skin-friendly. The brand is also a proud member of PETA’s ‘Beauty without Bunnies Program’ and ensures the manufacturing process of its products to be cruelty-free. Over the years, the award-winning brand has formed a community of millions of loyal customers across the country, with substantial sales also coming from Tier II and III cities as well.

On the association, the ‘Bell Bottom’ movie star Vaani Kapoor, said, “St.Botanica is a young and path-breaking brand, which usesplant-based,sustainable, and paraben-free formulationsto bring out the best from nature and natural botanics.I am happy to be a part of this family now and look forward to our creative collaboration. It’s going to be great as I love using clean productswhich is also what the brand endorses.

On the partnership Emmbros Overseas, Founder Sahil Mehta said, “Vaani has an effervescent personality and personifies our philosophy of cruelty-free and vegan. Her confident presence among the audience and smart, yet soft feminine look made her a perfect choice for our brand. We as a brand emphasize quality and authenticity. All our products are designed and manufactured in India with the best of ethically sourced ingredients. Through this association, we aim to connect and foster our relationship with existing customers while expanding our footprint into unexplored regions in India.”

The company has over 350 products across its 5 distinguished brands i.e. St.Botanica, Oriental Botanics, Man Arden, Mom & World, and MuscleXP. The products are retailed through their brand websites and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Nykaa among others. The company aims to achieve annualized revenues of INR 100 crores for FY 2020-21. They have maintained an EBITDA of 20%+ which is very high amongst all beauty players.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.