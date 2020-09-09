Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.09.2020 | 10:32 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Vaani Kapoor roped in as new brand ambassador of St.Botanica

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Emmbros Overseas - one of the fastest-growing Indian company in the Beauty and HPC (Health & Personal Care) category is delighted to announce the signing of Bollywood star, Vaani Kapoor as brand ambassador for St.Botanica. As part of the association, the vivacious&beautiful Vaani will endorse St.Botanica’s skincare range (serums, face cleansers, masks, scrubs, creams, etc.) and be featured in a series of campaigns across digital and social media platforms. With this move, St.Botanica will strengthen its appeal amongst millennials and the aspirational young patrons.

Vaani Kapoor roped in as new brand ambassador of St.Botanica

St.Botanica is a premium beauty & wellness brand offering plant-based, sustainable, and paraben-free formulations across consumer verticals for skin and hair. It specializes in developing innovative products and perfecting the art of skin and hair care by using the endowment of science to bring out the best from ethically sourced ingredients that are natural, safe, and skin-friendly. The brand is also a proud member of PETA’s ‘Beauty without Bunnies Program’ and ensures the manufacturing process of its products to be cruelty-free. Over the years, the award-winning brand has formed a community of millions of loyal customers across the country, with substantial sales also coming from Tier II and III cities as well.

On the association, the ‘Bell Bottom’ movie star Vaani Kapoor, said, “St.Botanica is a young and path-breaking brand, which usesplant-based,sustainable, and paraben-free formulationsto bring out the best from nature and natural botanics.I am happy to be a part of this family now and look forward to our creative collaboration. It’s going to be great as I love using clean productswhich is also what the brand endorses.

On the partnership Emmbros Overseas, Founder Sahil Mehta said, “Vaani has an effervescent personality and personifies our philosophy of cruelty-free and vegan. Her confident presence among the audience and smart, yet soft feminine look made her a perfect choice for our brand. We as a brand emphasize quality and authenticity. All our products are designed and manufactured in India with the best of ethically sourced ingredients. Through this association, we aim to connect and foster our relationship with existing customers while expanding our footprint into unexplored regions in India.”

The company has over 350 products across its 5 distinguished brands i.e. St.Botanica, Oriental Botanics, Man Arden, Mom & World, and MuscleXP. The products are retailed through their brand websites and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Nykaa among others. The company aims to achieve annualized revenues of INR 100 crores for FY 2020-21. They have maintained an EBITDA of 20%+ which is very high amongst all beauty players.

ALSO READ: Vaani Kapoor heads to Scotland for Akshay Kumar’s Bell-Bottom

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rhea Chakraborty sent to 14-day judicial…

NCB reveals they did not recover any…

BMC files a caveat against Kangana Ranaut;…

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer says she is being…

Ragini Dwivedi's acclaimed Kannada film The…

Mumbai Police to probe Kangana Ranaut over…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification