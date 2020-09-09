Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.09.2020 | 11:10 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

BLACKPINK documentary titled ‘Light Up the Sky’ arriving on Netflix on October 14

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

South Korea's super popular female group BLACKPINK, widely popular for their work, is heading to Netflix. On September 9, the streaming giant revealed that members will have their documentary arriving on October 14 on their platform.

BLACKPINK documentary titled 'Light Up the Sky' arriving on Netflix on October 14

"BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — an all-access documentary about one of the world's most popular groups — premieres in your area on October 14," the tweet read.

The documentary will feature videos of the members Jisoo, Rose, Jennie, and Lisa from their trainee days up until now. It will have interviews of the girls along with some special behind the scenes videos and also their 2019 Coachella performance.

“We can’t wait to share our personal stories with Blinks all over the world through Netflix!” BLACKPINK said in their official statement. “We hope this film will bring joy and light to the viewers, and they will enjoy seeing our journey together on screen from the past four years."

Recently, the quartet dropped their second single 'Ice Cream' with Selena Gomez after 'How You Like That'. Speaking about their album to Zane Lowe via Apple Music recently, they said, "We’ve been working on a full album right now. And, for like a couple of months now, almost like the past eight months, we’ve mostly been in the studio. I think it’s made us more focused on completing the album and making it the best thing we can give to our fans, and perfecting it and everything. And so, I feel like this album could get a lot of light and energy to everybody being stuck at home not knowing what to do hopefully this can cheer them up.”

BLACKPINK will release their debut album on October 2, 2020.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez bring vibrant vibes with ‘ICE CREAM’ music video

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rhea Chakraborty sent to 14-day judicial…

NCB reveals they did not recover any…

BMC files a caveat against Kangana Ranaut;…

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer says she is being…

Ragini Dwivedi's acclaimed Kannada film The…

Mumbai Police to probe Kangana Ranaut over…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification