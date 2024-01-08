comscore
Vaani Kapoor replaces Ileana D'Cruz in Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Vaani Kapoor replaces Ileana D’Cruz in Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2

The film will be released theatrically on 15th November 2024.

By Monica Yadav -

Joining the list of fresh pairing in 2024, Vaani Kapoor will be seen as the lead opposite Ajay Devgn in Raid 2! The actress is known for her performances in films like Shudh Desi Romance and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and the War and is again set to sizzle the big screen with her fresh chemistry with Ajay Devgn. She will essay the role of Ajay's wife in the movie and replaces Ileana D'Cruz, who earlier played the role in the first installment of the film.

Touted to be one of the most awaited sequels, the film has gone on floor on 6th January in Mumbai and brings together director Rajkumar Gupta and producers Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is scheduled to be shot extensively in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production. The film will be released theatrically on 15th November 2024.

ALSO READ: Raid 2: Ajay Devgn to return as IRS officer Amay Patnaik

More Pages: Raid 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

