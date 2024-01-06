Following the tremendous success of the 2018 film Raid, Ajay Devgn will be reuniting with director Rajkumar Gupta as well as producers Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar for the highly anticipated sequel – Raid 2. The makers took to social media to make this announcement, much to the excitement of Ajay’s fans, and even asserted that it will releasing in the final quarter of this year. Furthermore, the makers also revealed that the film is already going on floors, adding to the anticipation.

Raid 2: Ajay Devgn to return as IRS officer Amay Patnaik

Celebrating the unsung heroes of the Income Tax Department, Raid 2 yet again will narrate a true case from their books. The makers took to social media to mark the return of the franchise with a first look poster. Although the poster refrained from revealing the look Ajay Devgn will sporting in the film, it featured a caption that read, “The wait is over! Ajay Devgn is back as IRS Officer Amay Patnaik in #Raid2, ready to bring another true case to the big screen on 15th November 2024!. IRS officer Amay Patnaik AKA Ajay Devgn is all set to get a new tip this time! So, are you ready to know whose house will be raided by him this time?”



The shoot has commenced on January 6, and we hear that while it kicked started in Mumbai. It will also be extensively shot in other places like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Readers would be aware that the prequel captivated audiences with its gripping narrative, and now, with the sequel underway, Raid 2 promises even more intensity with double the drama and suspense.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series and Panorama Studios, the film will release theatrically on November 15, 2024. Further details on the casting are still awaited.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn shares heartwarming family vacation moments; see pics

More Pages: Raid 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.