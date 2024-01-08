Narang has now confirmed that not only is the divorce final, but the actress has also moved out of their house with their daughter.

Restaurateur Timmy Narang has confirmed his divorce from actress Isha Koppikar. For weeks, rumours about their separation were rife. However, Narang has now confirmed that not only is the divorce final, but the actress has also moved out of their house with their daughter.

In a statement to ETimes, Timmy Narang said that they were contemplating divorce for one and half years before taking the decision. He said, “The divorce was granted in November last year, and it was on amicable terms. Both of us are now free to move on with our lives, which is a fact. So, I don’t see why there should be any confusion regarding that. While I haven’t read the latest report, considering the legal option isn’t even an option because the divorce has already come through, it’s as simple as that.”

The source was earlier quoted saying, “The couple parted ways due to compatibility issues, which cropped up a while ago. They tried every bit to save the marriage but didn’t succeed. Isha has moved out of the house and is living separately with their daughter.”

Isha Koppikar married hotelier Timmy Narang in November 2009. They have now parted ways after 14 years of marriage.

On the work front, Isha Koppikar has worked in movies in several languages including Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. She has been a part of several films including Don, 36 China Town, Kya Kool Hain Hum, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Krishna Cottage among others. She made her Telugu debut with Chandralekha alongside Nagarjuna and her Tamil debut with Ayalaan.

In 2019, Isha Koppikar entered politics and worked as the BJP President in the Women Transport Wing.

