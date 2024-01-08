Shilpa will be seen in Rohit's Indian Police Force. The seven-episode series is set to premiere on January 19, 2024, on Prime Video.

Shilpa Shetty is all geared up to set our screens on fire in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force as Tara Shetty. Recently, she opened up about the series and revealed how her association with Rohit began. The actress revealed that she was offered Golmaal after she had won Big Brother.

EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Shetty had offered Golmaal to Shilpa Shetty: “We were supposed to work 14 years ago”

Talking about the same she shared, "My dad was crazy about movies and he assisted Rohit's dad in Yaadon Ki Baaraat. Shetty uncle and he were friends, my dad was a part of the action team in Yaadon Ki Baraat and even Raffoochakkar."

She further added, "I keep telling Rohit that we were destined to work. We were supposed to work even 14 years ago, he had approached me for Golmaal. But I had just won Big Brother and was travelling, he was doing his things. I was so gutted because when u see a brand becoming so big, you wish you were in the movie. But I am glad we are doing this amazing project together now."

Created by Rohit Shetty and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, Indian Police Force marks Shetty’s digital directorial debut and is headlined by Sidharth Malhotra. Besides Malhotra, the ensemble cast also boasts Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles. It pays tribute to the selfless service, unwavering commitment, and fierce patriotism of Indian police officers who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep the nation safe. The seven-episode series is set to premiere on January 19, 2024, on Prime Video.

