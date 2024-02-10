comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 10.02.2024 | 5:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Vaani Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana and Paresh Rawal to star in family dramedy: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Vaani Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana and Paresh Rawal to star in family dramedy: Report

en Bollywood News Vaani Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana and Paresh Rawal to star in family dramedy: Report

Helmed by Navjot Gulati, this film will be produced by Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films, founded by Nicky Bhagnani and Vicky Bhagnani with Ankur Takrani.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

A forthcoming family dramedy is in the works starring Vaani Kapoor and Aparshakti Khurrana who will portray siblings. They will be joined by Paresh Rawal. Helmed by Navjot Gulati, this film will be produced by Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films, founded by Nicky Bhagnani and Vicky Bhagnani with Ankur Takrani.

Vaani Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana and Paresh Rawal to star in family dramedy: Report

Vaani Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana and Paresh Rawal to star in family dramedy: Report

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the development said, “It’s a family dramedy set against the backdrop of dysfunctional relationships in modern times. The makers were keen to get a cast of credible actors on board to spearhead the project and it was an instant yes from the trio of Vaani Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Aparshakti Khurrana.”

“Vaani and Aparshakti are playing siblings in the film and bring an interesting dynamic to the arc of the story. Paresh Rawal like always has an author-backed role in this family dramedy,” the source added.

On the work front, Vaani Kapoor will soon be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in Raid 2. The film will hit the big screen on November 15, 2024.

ALSO READ: Vaani Kapoor talks about her line-up in 2024; says, “Fortunate to be involved in 4 diverse projects in 2024!”

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Dalljiet Kaur deletes wedding photos from…

Showtime release date out! Emraan Hashmi…

SCOOP: Aditya Chopra adds a twist to YRF Spy…

Prabhas starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire to…

Red Chillies Entertainment announces COO…

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are expecting…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification