Helmed by Navjot Gulati, this film will be produced by Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films, founded by Nicky Bhagnani and Vicky Bhagnani with Ankur Takrani.

A forthcoming family dramedy is in the works starring Vaani Kapoor and Aparshakti Khurrana who will portray siblings. They will be joined by Paresh Rawal. Helmed by Navjot Gulati, this film will be produced by Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films, founded by Nicky Bhagnani and Vicky Bhagnani with Ankur Takrani.

Vaani Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana and Paresh Rawal to star in family dramedy: Report

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the development said, “It’s a family dramedy set against the backdrop of dysfunctional relationships in modern times. The makers were keen to get a cast of credible actors on board to spearhead the project and it was an instant yes from the trio of Vaani Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Aparshakti Khurrana.”

“Vaani and Aparshakti are playing siblings in the film and bring an interesting dynamic to the arc of the story. Paresh Rawal like always has an author-backed role in this family dramedy,” the source added.

On the work front, Vaani Kapoor will soon be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in Raid 2. The film will hit the big screen on November 15, 2024.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.