Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is working on the pre-production of his ambitious project, Ramayana. The film marks his first mythological venture, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Ram and Sita, respectively. Speculations are rife that Rakul Preet Singh is in talks to join the mega-movie. She is reportedly in conversation to essay the role of Shurpanakha.

Rakul Preet Singh in talks to play Shurpanakha in Ranbir Kapoor – Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana? Here’s what we know

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Tiwari is discussing the project with Singh. “Rakul and Nitesh Tiwari have been in talks for a while now and the casting is now in place for Shurpanakha. It’s one of the most important characters of Ramayana, as Shurpanakha is the one who is responsible for the rivalry of Lord Ram and Raavan,” a source revealed.

“Rakul is excited to step into the world of this epic and the paperwork will happen soon. The actress is considering this associate with the evergreen tale of Ramayana as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” the source added. She has reportedly done look tests for the film. If all goes well, this might be her first film shoot post her wedding to producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Bollywood Hungama recently confirmed that the principal cast of Ramayana is locked. “While Ranbir Kapoor plays the part of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi is cast to play Sita, Sunny Deol will be seen as Hanuman and Yash is playing Raavan in Ramayana. The pre-production and prep work has begun as the makers are set to take the film on floors in March 2024,” a source told us on anonymity.

Reports also claim that Lara Dutta will essay the role of Kaikeyi, one of Dasharatha’s wives and Vijay Sethupathi has been approached to play Vibhishan.

Ramayana: Part One releases during the Diwali 2025 weekend. The makers will wrap up shooting for the film around July 2024, followed by a year-long post-production process.

