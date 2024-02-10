One of the most successful director-actor duos, Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan who have given some of the biggest blockbusters of all time, which includes Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, the recent Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, among others, are expected to make a comeback. Last year, the director-actor duo confirmed that they were reuniting over eight years after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) for their fifth collaboration, and their upcoming project is going to be massive.

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya to collaborate for a film bigger than Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, reveal sources

It doesn’t come as a surprise that the audience can’t wait and look forward to their next collaboration. And to add to that, the two popular celebrities also asserted that this untitled and upcoming venture will be something of large scale. While fans have been eagerly awaiting an update on that front, we hear that Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya are both quite busy which is the reason there has been no progress. As per a source close to the development, "Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan are working towards and looking forward to a bigger vision and large-scale project. Sooraj Barjatya is directing a film before he collaborates with the superstar and, as we all know, Salman has a packed schedule for the next 26 months."

Considering the same, we hear that the project has been pushed even further. Having said that, the source asserted that fans can truly look forward to it and they will not be disappointed with the scale of it. The source promises that the film will be one-of-a-kind drama which will be memorable one, and this has definitely made us eager!

As of now, Salman Khan has multiple ventures to look forward to, in the coming years, including his first solo collaboration with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions tentatively titled The Bull. Apart from that, the actor also has the highly anticipated Tiger vs Pathaan which is a part of the ambitious YRF spyverse.

Also Read: Sushmita Sen recalls Salman Khan encouraging her to wear heels during Biwi No.1 despite his height; says, “I thought that was very progressive”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.