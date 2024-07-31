The upcoming film Badtameez Gill, starring Vaani Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, and Paresh Rawal, has completed its filming in just 32 days. The production took place in two contrasting locations: Bareilly in northern India and London. The film is set to hit cinemas on November 29, 2024.

Badtameez Gill features an impressive cast, including Sheeba Chadha and Monica Chaudhary, alongside the lead trio. The film is produced by Saga Films Ltd, Vinay Aggarwal, and Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films, with co-producers Mehnaaz Shaikh, Anand Mehta, Prakash Bijlani, Kapil Arora, and Dinesh Gupta.

Details Of Aparshakti Khurana and Paresh Rawal's Roles

Aparshakti Khurana, known for his role in the Prime Video series Jubilee, will be playing the brother of Vaani Kapoor's character. Meanwhile, veteran actor Paresh Rawal will portray her father.

Navjot Gulati, who has writing credits for Running Shaadi and Ginny Weds Sunny, and directing credits for Jai Mummy Di and the upcoming Pooja Meri Jaan, is at the helm of Badtameez Gill. His direction promises to bring a unique touch to the narrative, set against the backdrop of Bareilly and London.

Producers Praise Vaani Kapoor

Previously, Nickky Bhagnani and Viicky Bhagnani expressed their enthusiasm for Vaani Kapoor's role in the film, stating, "Vaani Kapoor is headlining our ambitious project Badtameez Gill that is set to go on floors in the first week of May. Vaani was the first and the only choice, and she is perfect for the part in every way. Vaani will showcase a totally different side to her acting in our film that has its heart in the right place."

