The month of August will begin with the release of two interesting mid-sized films – Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Ulajh. Speaking of Ulajh, the film has managed to catch attention as it deals with the world of foreign services and thus is a one-of-its-kind entertainer. In this article, we’ll report on the cuts the Jahnvi Kapoor-starrer got from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC mutes ‘f**k, ‘c*****a’ in Jahnvi Kapoor-starrer Ulajh; also blurs vulgar hand gesture

The makers of Ulajh completed the censor process well in time and were awarded a U/A certificate. The CBFC, however, asked for a few deletions. To begin, the word 'f**k' was muted in multiple places. Similarly, the word 'f**king bastard' was also muted. In the same scene, a vulgar hand gesture was asked to be blurred. Finally, the word 'c*****a' was asked to be muted wherever uttered in the film. The film wasn't subjected to any visual cuts.

Once these cuts were enforced, the makers of Ulajh were handed over the censor certificate on July 15. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 134 minutes. In other words, Ulajh is 2 hours and 14 minutes long. The film releases in cinemas on August 2.

Besides Janhvi Kapoor, Ulajh also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Meiyang Chang, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain and Jitendra Joshi. It is backed by Junglee Pictures and is directed by Sudhanshu Saria. The film was officially announced in May 2023 with the whole star cast posing together in a serious avatar. As per the first statement released by the producers, Ulajh is the story of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf.

In an interview with Mid-Day in October last year, Gulshan Devaiah spoke highly of Janhvi Kapoor, "I never imagined that we would be paired together in a film because we have different sensibilities. Whenever two people with contrasting styles come together, it can be interesting. When we met, she mentioned a few nice observations about my character. She is extremely hardworking. I couldn’t do the amount of things that she does in a week."

