Actress - Singer Elnaaz Norouzi has made her mark on the acting front. Recently, she broke the internet with her rendition of ‘Jamal Kudu, Jamal Jamaloo’. We hear that the actress was seen going on Los Angeles trips often recently and it seems that her penchant for music could be the reason for it and sources close to her have hinted at her planning something big on the international front.

Elnaaz Norouzi to collaborate with Rihanna’s music producer?

A source close to her, revealed, "Elnaaz has been meeting a lot of music producers while she is in LA. She is spotted with renowned names and is maybe discussing a possible collaboration. There are murmurs that she will be possibly collaborating with Rihanna music producer and will be dropping an announcement soon." Just a couple of days, the actress-singer shared BTS video of her first single ‘La La Love’ on social media wherein she penned a heartfelt note opening about her emotions associated with music and in the same post, she also confessed about kicking off work on her first album.

Her note read, “2 years back, my very first Single released. Oh boy, what a journey it was to turn Singer, Director and Producer for this one! I had so many different emotions when I first decided to start singing and take it up seriously, I always wondered how it will be perceived and I made sure I work on my voice as much as I can - as I still do and in fact, looking back today , I am so proud to see where it’s taken me… I’m working on my first album right now and I can’t wait to release more music.” Along with that, she also expressed gratitude towards the support she received during this journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elnaaz Norouzi (@iamelnaaz)



Elnaaz is gearing up for her Hindi singing debut alongside a well-known singer, we hope to hear an announcement soon. On the work front, Elnaaz is shooting for multiple projects, which include 2 films and a series. And simultaneously, she has also expressed her desire to pursue music seriously and has promised her fans about dropping more singles in the future.

