Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor showcase their chemistry in second song ‘Duur Na Karin’ from Khel Khel Mein, see pics

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor showcase their chemistry in second song ‘Duur Na Karin’ from Khel Khel Mein, see pics

The film also stars Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood Hungama has unveiled new stills from the upcoming family entertainer, Khel Khel Main, offering fans a glimpse into the sizzling chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor. The duo, who previously set the screen ablaze with their energetic dance number 'Hauli Hauli', are now set to explore a more romantic side of their on-screen relationship in the upcoming song, 'Duur Na Karin'.

Shot against the romantic backdrop of London, the song promises to be a visual treat, showcasing the pair's undeniable connection. The exclusive images hint at a passionate and romantic narrative, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the full song's release.

With the trailer for Khel Khel Main scheduled to drop on August 2nd, and the film's worldwide release slated for Independence Day, August 15, the anticipation surrounding this project is reaching fever pitch.

The film also stars Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. Khel Khel Mein marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Mudassar Aziz after a long gap. It also sees the return of Fardeen Khan to the big screen after a hiatus.

The Independence Day weekend is shaping up to be a box office battle, with Khel Khel Mein facing competition from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 and John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's Vedaa.

ALSO READ: Trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer Khel Khel Mein to unveil on August 2; gets U/A certificate from CBFC with runtime of 3 minutes of 8 seconds: Report

More Pages: Khel Khel Mein Box Office Collection

